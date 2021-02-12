Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.86

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $286.86 and traded as high as $387.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $382.00, with a volume of 113,382 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMR. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £418.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.86.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

