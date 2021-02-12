Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 176.5% in January

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kering alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.