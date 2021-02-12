Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading Up 6.2%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 22,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 10,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Kerry Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYPF)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

