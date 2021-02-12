KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

