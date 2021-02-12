KeyCorp Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $107.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of ALB opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

