KeyCorp Increases BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $155.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -217.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.36. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

