KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KeyCorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

