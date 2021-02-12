Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $629.00

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 629 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 627.49 ($8.20), with a volume of 26943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of £196.24 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.67.

In other Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) news, insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

About Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

