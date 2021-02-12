KickToken (KICK) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.80 million and $410,701.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

