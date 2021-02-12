Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

