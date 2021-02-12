Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of KMMPF remained flat at $$13.90 during midday trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.