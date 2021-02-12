Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the January 14th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $9.03 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

