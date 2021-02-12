Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) Shares Gap Up to $150.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.00, but opened at $155.00. Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) shares last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 259,268 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.66. The stock has a market cap of £252.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.

About Kin and Carta plc (KCT.L) (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

