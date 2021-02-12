Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 293.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.