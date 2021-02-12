King DAG Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $1.38 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

