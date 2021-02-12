Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $13.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,254,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.8% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,525,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $22,916,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.