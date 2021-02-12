Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $13.50 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.44% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 73,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

