Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

