Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Christian G. O’neil Sells 2,100 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $127,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 437,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $76.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

