Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 4,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,478. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

