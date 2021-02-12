Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 9735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

