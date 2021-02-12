KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

KKR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

