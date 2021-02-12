KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $732,937.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00284248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067175 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

