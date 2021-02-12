Kleros Trading Down 2.8% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $52.99 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

