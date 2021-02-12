Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,059.58

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $22,059.58 and $1,365.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

