Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $77,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,865. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.42.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

