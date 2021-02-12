Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.48

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 169366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

