Komercní banka, a.s.’s (KMERF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:KMERF traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

