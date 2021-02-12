Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

