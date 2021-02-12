Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Krios has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $146.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

