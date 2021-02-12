Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KRNTY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Krones has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.
Krones Company Profile
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.