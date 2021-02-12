Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KRNTY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Krones has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

