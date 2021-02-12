K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $10.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,334,951 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.17 and its 200-day moving average is €7.13.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

