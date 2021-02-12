Kuai Token (KT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $434,222.00

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $434,222.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

