Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.30

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.30 and last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 13399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

