KuCoin Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.82 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00005829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $222.98 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

