Kuende (KUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Kuende has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $315,921.20 and $59.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.