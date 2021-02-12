Kusama Price Tops $157.14 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $157.14 or 0.00333486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $169.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00285382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00078016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090994 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.23 or 1.03351431 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

