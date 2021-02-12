L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LBGUF stock remained flat at $$53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

