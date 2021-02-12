L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

