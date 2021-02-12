LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 19,152 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 43,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,034. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

