LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 374,000 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.33% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,370.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,460. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of -83.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

