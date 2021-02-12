LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 7,659 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $55,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $92.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $460.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

