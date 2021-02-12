LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires Shares of 89,200 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 708.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 63.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CRWD stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,198. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

