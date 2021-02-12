LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.12% of Okta worth $40,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Okta by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Okta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $291.21. 12,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $292.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

