LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $30,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

