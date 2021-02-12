LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.31% of Shake Shack worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. 11,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,465. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 545,965 shares of company stock worth $52,347,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.