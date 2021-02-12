LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 123,200 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.21% of GDS worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.66. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.06 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

