LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 17,781 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $16.05 on Friday, hitting $510.10. 43,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

