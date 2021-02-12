LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 70,972 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $353,751,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.51. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

