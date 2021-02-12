LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.07% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 115,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,146. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,918.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325,701 shares of company stock worth $231,346,297 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

